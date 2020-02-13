Blake Lively is an 'obsessive' mom to her three daughters

Hollywood star Blake Lively became a mom for the third time with superstar husband Ryan Reynolds and she is over the moon to say the least.



Opening up about her newest bundle of joy and how she feels about being a mother of three girls, the Gossip Girl actor dished the details to E! News.

"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," she said.

"So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away,” she further added.

Earlier, speaking about her post-motherhood routine, Blake told Vanity Fair: “I woke up at 5 am, but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls. Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. Cause I didn't want to to wake up any earlier. I'm not Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. I had to just get some sleep.”

“So I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” she said, adding: “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children,” she added.

Blake and Ryan welcomed another addition into their family in October last year who joined their eldest two James and Inez.