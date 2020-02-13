Salma Hayek reveals she spilled water on Eminem in shock at the Oscars

Salma Hayek revealed that she was so excited about meeting Eminem backstage at the Oscars that she accidentally spilled water on him.



The 53-year-old actress admitted that 47-year-old rapper had left her in awe with his stunning performance at the Oscars and she was excited and shocked to see him Backstage. The Desperado star admitted that she dumped the singer in water accidentally when he came across to her.



Hayek Wednesday shared a picture of the encounter with the singer on social media and wrote: "In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him."

She continued: 'If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM!







