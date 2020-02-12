close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2020

Tom Cruise to enthrall fans with incredible stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible 7 & 8, has revealed that Tom Cruise will be seen performing more Incredible stunts in the upcoming sequels.

Tom Cruise, in the previous parts of the action movie, has mesmerized the movie-lovers with incredible stunts, as he was seen doing all manner of remarkable feats throughout the film’s franchise.

 Christopher McQuarrie, who has returned for the seventh and eighth sequel of the adventurous movie,  has revealed to a British film magazine that Tom Cruise and his crazy stunts will be back with full force.

"We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase [in Fallout] look like tinker toys. [Cruise is] training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now."

The actor is well known for doing his stunts himself and  provides great entertainment for fans, directors, producers also.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit screens on July 23rd 2021, followed by Mission: Impossible 8 on August 25th 2022. The cast  include Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny, along with new additions Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Pheonix), Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire).

