'Sandwich Man' from Independent Spirit Awards turns into viral meme

A video from the Independent Spirit Awards 2020 is going viral on the internet, with people sharing it with funny captions.

The awards dedicated to independent filmmakers, are given at a ceremony that is usually held the day before the Academy Awards.



The video shows a man delivering the metal trophy while holding a half eaten sandwich in one hand.

"The guy delivering statues at the Independent Spirits Awards didn't bother to put down his sandwich before coming onstage ," wrote a user with the video.

Soon Twitter was flooded with funny posts targeting what a user called the "Sandwich Man".

While people were still wondering what caused the man to bring his sandwich on stage, a journalist came forward with an explanation.

Jordan Crucchiola explained that it was, "Jon Glaser playing his GAP manager character from Hustlers. The sandwich was part of the gag".

Comedian Alex Edelman left a harsh reply, saying "At least 2200 people didn't see hustlers, know who Jon Glaser is, or understand award show jokes. Sad times."





