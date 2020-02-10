Mahira Khan charmed by Brad Pitt after Oscars acceptance speech

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is the latest to be charmed by leading Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who received the best supporting actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Oscars 2020.



Sharing the video of Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the Oscars with heart emoji on Twitter, the Raees actress wrote, “I adore you #BradPitt”.

Taking a jibe at the US Senate, the award winning actor said in his speech: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan recently attended the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in Dubai where she also met with her fellow stars.