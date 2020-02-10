close
Mon Feb 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2020

Brad Pitt melts hearts with emotional acceptance speech at Oscars 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt, who won the  Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars 2020,  has  melted hearts of the audience  with his  acceptance speech at the glitzy Awards show.

 In his speech, Pitt thanked his children  upon winning the award for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” a teary-eyed Pitt said. “I adore you.”

Pitt, 56, shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The stars split in 2016, sparking a bitter custody battle.

Pitt’s relationship with his children, especially son Maddox, has reportedly has been rocky since he and Jolie filed for divorce following an incident on an airplane in which Maddox was said to have stepped in to defend his mother.

Brad Pitt’s full acceptance speechat the Oscars 2020 


Latest News

More From Entertainment