Brad Pitt melts hearts with emotional acceptance speech at Oscars 2020

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt, who won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars 2020, has melted hearts of the audience with his acceptance speech at the glitzy Awards show.

In his speech, Pitt thanked his children upon winning the award for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” a teary-eyed Pitt said. “I adore you.”

Pitt, 56, shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The stars split in 2016, sparking a bitter custody battle.

Pitt’s relationship with his children, especially son Maddox, has reportedly has been rocky since he and Jolie filed for divorce following an incident on an airplane in which Maddox was said to have stepped in to defend his mother.

