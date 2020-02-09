Justin Bieber wins the internet with surprise donation for mental health awareness

Justin Bieber’s recent kind gesture shocked fans in the best possible way.

With a donation towards a fan’s mental health initiative, the star warmed the hearts of the world.

After the release of his recent music video, Intentions, the 25-year-old surprise a lucky fan’s mental health initiative in MTV’s Times Square studios. The star showcased his support and handed her a massive $100 USD cheque to help further her cause right on stage.

The fan, Coker, revealed that she has been a Bieber fan since before she can remember, she began listening to his songs since the age of 13.

Coker revealed that she strongly believes in her cause because of her own personal struggles with depression. Ever since her diagnosis, she has started working towards raising awareness for the disease.

According to reports, the fan’s initiatives have helped screen more than 5,000 students for depression and subsequently helped decrease suicide, as well as eating disorder risk.