Demi Lovato opens up on album after fatal overdose

Demi Lovato has made it back to the spotlight with her performances at Grammy Awards 2020 and Super Bowl LIV. Since then Demi has been receiving ample amount of praise from people around the world stating she is right back at the game. The 27-year-old was previously on a hiatus following a fatal overdose to focus more on staying healthy.

As per recent reports, the singer was pretty much happy and satisfied about both of her performances. Reports have now unveiled that Demi is currently gearing up for the release of her new music.

“She’s been excited to get back to music and performing on stage, there couldn’t have been a better way to kick things off for 2020. She’s been busy in the studio working on new music, and an album is on the way by summer,” shared an inside source.



The Camp Rock actor is reportedly prioritizing her sobriety and being low-key during the whole process. The reports said, “Her group of friends live the same life as she does now — it’s low-key, she surrounds herself with friends that really care and that also help her stay healthy.”

The American songstress has also admitted that her previous tracks were a cry for help. She said, “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl? With that in mind it safe to say people will be listening more intently this time around.”

Lately, Demi also took a trip to Israel and got herself baptized in the Jordan River. The Anyone singer is soon getting her own talk-show as well where she will be having unfiltered conversations with other celebrities. The 10-episode series is named as Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato and will be aired on Quibi.