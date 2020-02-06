The Witcher: THIS new actor will appear in Netflix show's season 2

Netflix's famed series The Witcher is all set to start filming its season 2, which looks forward to include some new faces in the cast; one of which is Dolittle actress Carmel Laniado.

According to Deadline, Laniado will appear in The Witcher season 2 for at least three episodes.

The report said she will be taking up the character of "Violet, a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character."

Laniado, a relatively new actress in the industry, appeared in the recent film Dolittle, as well as last year's A Christmas Carol – a miniseries by FX.

The Witcher, premiered on the streamer in December 2019, gained much popularity within months after.

Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is produced and adapted on TV by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The series casts Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan in lead roles.