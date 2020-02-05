CCTV footage shows doctor in Jhang hospital assaulting nurse

JHANG: Police on Tuesday obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of an assault at Shorkot tehsil headquarters hospital after a doctor allegedly beat up a nurse.

The medic in question got a pre-arrest bail till February 14 approved from a local magistrate despite being booked for the alleged assault.

According to the CCTV footage, the doctor became angry at the nurse and then slapped her repeatedly.

In her petition, based on which the first information report (FIR) was registered, the nurse claimed that the doctor in question entered the nursing room at night when she was on duty and asked her to accompany him on rounds.

She added that when she paused to collect medical files for the rounds, the doctor started taking pictures of her. However, when she turned away from him in an attempt to not let him take pictures of her, he started violently beating and slapping her, she claimed.

The nurse further alleged that the doctor pulled her by her hair while beating her.

On the other hand, the suspected doctor has had his pre-arrest bail — till February 14 — approved from a local magistrate.