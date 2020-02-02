Anushka Sharma speaks out about her life purpose and dreams

Anushka Sharma recently came out of a two year long hiatus, gracing the media with sophistication and charm.

She sat down for an interview with Grazia magazine, where she was featured on their February issue. Anushka took the opportunity to candidly reveal some of her recent life plans, goals and emphasized upon the meaning of her life.

Anushka Sharma is of the belief that, “Purpose clarifies itself, and my courage to speak out is innate. There are things in this world that are worth changing."

She recently clarified the meaning of life and her purpose for living in the most beautiful of ways. She revealed, “Part of living is about trying to transform the world into, you know…the world that we want to be a part of. So if that means I get to use my platform to vocalize my stance on gender equality and animal rights, so be it.”

Although ambition might morph into something different for each actor, Anushka revealed that for her, it holds the same meaning to this day.

She was quoted saying, “I’m a curious individual. I'm not eager for acquisition. I don't have a fantasy about arriving somewhere. I challenge myself to grow with the experiences I take on. I always want to do better,”

She made it a point to clear the air over any possible misconceptions however, stating that she refused to personalize things and refrains from engagement, unless absolutely necessary. “I spend a lot of time focusing on the work itself, not the consequences of the work or people’s perceptions of it.”



