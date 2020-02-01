Here's why Zayn Malik fans are disappointed with 'Fames' video

Zayn Malik recently dropped the music video for his song "Flames" on January 30, months after the track was released.

The 27-year-old English singer, collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi for the song.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie seated in a room filled with people attired in white.

It also shows a hoodied man attempting to be free before the smoke around the man thickens he is completely consumed by flames.

The video received mixed reviews from fans, with majority of them expressing disappointment.

The fans were disappointed since the video doesn't show Zayn Malik.

Although the Pakistani-origin singer is the hoodied man in the video, his fans think that Zayn should have revealed his identity.