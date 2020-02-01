Brad Pitt planning to throw Jennifer Aniston secret party on her 51st birthday? Find out

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have stolen the spotlight ever since they were seen embracing each other warmly at the 'Screen Actors Guild awards 2020.'

Now, as Jennifer’s 51st birthday approaches, there are reports that the Ad Astra is planning to throw a huge surprise party for his former ladylove.

According to Woman’s Day, Brad and Jennifer have slowly been rebuilding their romance, and he’s determined to prove his dedication by organising a bash for her 51st birthday.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “He’s hiring out her favorite restaurant Gjelina for an intimate dinner party.”

The unknown insider added, “With her birthday falling two days after the Oscars, he’s been joking that she’ll finally be able to eat and drink after being on a strict regimen for the awards season.”

However, as per Gossip Cop, the report has no truth to it whatsoever.

Brad's representative has also denied the rumours and said while it is possible for him star to attend Jen’s birthday, like he did last year, it is highly unlikely he will organize one himself secretly.