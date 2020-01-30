'Fast and Furious 9' trailer will be out o Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fast and Furious 9 trailer
The official trailer of the ninth installment in hugely popular "Fast and Furious" franchise is all set to release on Friday.
The trailer of the movie titled F9: The Fast Saga would be unveiled as part of a Fast and Furious fan event in Miami, Florida.
Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker, the film is set to release on May 22, 2020.
Universal recently released multiple posters of the film, featuring a batch of characters including newcomer John Cena ahead of the trailer release.
Fast and Furious 9 trailer
The official trailer of the ninth installment in hugely popular "Fast and Furious" franchise is all set to release on Friday.
The trailer of the movie titled F9: The Fast Saga would be unveiled as part of a Fast and Furious fan event in Miami, Florida.
Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker, the film is set to release on May 22, 2020.
Universal recently released multiple posters of the film, featuring a batch of characters including newcomer John Cena ahead of the trailer release.