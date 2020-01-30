Blake Lively discusses 'Gossip Girl' reboot and her possible return as Serena Van Der Woodsen

As fans count down days till the Gossip Girl reboot goes on floor, one question hovering over their heads is whether any of the original cast members will be making any appearances as their older selves.

Our favourite Upper East Sider, Serena Van Der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, finally put the conjecture to rest as she left fans on a dismal note by revealing she isn’t involved in the reboot.

She also further revealed that the reboot is, in fact, happening but her presence in it, seems highly unlikely at this point.

Speaking to E! News, the actor revealed: “It's (Gossip Girl reboot) happening. I don't know, am not involved. You will have to call the producer."

From what we know so far, producer Joshua Safran had revealed that Gossip Girl 2.0 will be completely different owing to the technological advancements and the surge of new media.

"You know, the first time around, when the show started people were, like, checking in places on Foursquare and updating their locations on Facebook. Things we would never do now because we don't want anyone to know where we are. That change alone changes the dynamic of what Gossip Girl means and how Gossip Girl interacts with the kids this day and age, so I think it's gonna be really interesting to see. The modern age reflected through Gossip Girl," he said.