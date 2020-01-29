Hira Mani pens down emotional note on parents' wedding anniversary

Pakistani starlet Hira Mani has penned down an emotional note on the wedding anniversary of her parents.



Sharing an endearing photo of her father and mother, Hira Mani wrote, “App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai... (You both are my paradise. I always saw you supporting each other. You both were by each other's side through thick and thin. Looking at your unconditional love, we children only learnt how to share love).”

“Ye bhe seekha hai kay dard main kabhi saath nahi chorna houta hai dukh main haath zor Se thaamna houta hai (We also learnt one should not leave their partner at the time of pain and hold their hand firmly instead)," she added.

Extending wishes to father Farrukh and mother Naheed on their wedding anniversary, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress said, "Chotay chotay waadaon kay saath ye safar shuru hua tha or ajj bhe ye safar Chal raha hai sachayi mukhlisi or usoolaon kay saath .... Happy anniversary abbu ammi (the journey started with little promises is continue with sincerely. Happy anniversary abbu ammi)."

