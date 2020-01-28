close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2020

The Ellen Show: Justin Bieber's remarks about 'Yummy Yummy' leave fans in splits

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 28, 2020

Justin Bieber on Tuesday took to Twitter to thank Ellen DeGeneres, a day after the popular TV show host interviewed him.

"I love you @theellenshow . Thank you so much," captioned a photo of him with Ellen.

The 25-year-old singer set for his first interview of the year with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday.

During the interview, he was asked some funny questions including one about his latest song Yummy Yummy which he answered with equally hilarious answer leaving the audience in fits of laughter.

The video clips of the interview instantly went viral, with fans posting them with funny remarks on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Here is Justin Bieber's Instagram post dedicated to Ellen.

View this post on Instagram

I love you @theellenshow . Thank you so much

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



