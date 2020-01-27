Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks paint the town red with romantic getaway

Liam Hemsworth seems to be coping up well after his divorce settlement with Miley Cyrus.



The 30-year-old actor was spotted by the paps enjoying a romantic night out with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Liam looked classy dressed in a grey suede jacket alongside ladylove Gabriella who flaunted her toned legs in a white miniskirt.

The sizzling couple also enjoyed a seaside breakfast in Malibu on Saturday morning, and were later seen leaving their San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

This is Liam’s second relationship after split with Miley in August last year. He was involved with Australian actress Maddison Brown, in New York but the couple didn’t think they were a match.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” a source told US Weekly. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him”.