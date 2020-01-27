NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Oscars winning moment

LOS ANGELES: NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, a year after adding an Oscar to his heaving trophy cabinet.



The legendary basketball star won Best Animated Short for the film Dear Basketball at the 2019 Academy Awards, a six-minute film based on a poem Bryant wrote in 2015 announcing his retirement from the NBA.

Bryant wrote and narrated the short, which sees him explain his love of the sport he played professionally for 20 years.



People on Twitter reacted to reports of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant on Sunday:



Khloe Kardashian



Taking to twitter to express her shock, reality superstar Khloe Kardashian wrote: “This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts,” along with a number of heartbroken emojis.

Mindy Kaling



Mindy Kaling posted a tribute to the late basketball star as she wrote: “#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.”



Reese Witherspoon



Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted: "Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."

US women´s footballer and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe wrote: "Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant."



Neymar has dedicated his second goal at Lille to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.





