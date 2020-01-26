US Embassy vehicle involved in Islamabad traffic crash, leaving two dead

ISLAMABAD: A United States Embassy vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on Sunday here at the federal capital's Faisal Avenue Chowk that left two people dead, police sources said.



According to the police sources, one of the cars involved in the crash belongs to the United States Embassy in Islamabad. The embassy car's driver was arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered at the Margalla police station.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Police said the driver is a Pakistani citizen. Action would be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added.

While the deceased have not been identified as of reporting time, they added, the bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital. One of them was a woman.

Four others were reportedly wounded in the traffic accident.

More to come…