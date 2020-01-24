Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy gushes over Deepika Padukone's courage at WEF 2020

Deepika Padukone has recently been making headlines for her activism and support towards a number of internal country issues.

Her actions have led her to receive a large amount of praise, mostly in the eyes of the international audiences.

Recently, it was Pakistan’s very own Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy who praised the actor when she met her on the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2020.

Sharmeen took to her Instagram, shortly after the event, to share a picture of them both, while simultaneously commending her for being “a hero.”

Sharmeen believes, “artists have a moral responsibility,” and dubbed her meeting with Deepika to be “the best conversation at World Economic Forum."



Sharmeen has won the prestigious Oscar award for her documentary Saving Face depicting the harrowing experiences of an acid attack victim.

Deepika too was seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in her latest offering Chhapaak.

She was honoured with the coveted Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution towards spreading mental health awareness.