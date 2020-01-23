'Chef' Alia Bhatt shows us how to make zucchini with a desi twist

Alia Bhatt is donning her chef’s hat once again as she drops her latest vlog on YouTube.

The skillful actor and self-proclaimed foodie never disappoints to quiver the hearts of fans with her bubbly nature and her recent cooking vlog has also managed to seize the flattery of fans across the internet.

Her recently-started series on YouTube called ‘In My Kitchen’ shows the 26-year-old actor showing off her cooking skills and seeking assistance of her chef Dilip and her housekeeper Carol.

The video was captioned as “Hey guys! Happy new year to all of you! I’m back with another video - Episode 2 of In My Kitchen, featuring Dilip and Carol. This time, we try something a little more difficult. I hope you guys enjoy the video. Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe! Toodles! #AliaBhatt #InMyKitchen #Episode2.”

In the video, the actor gave a desi twist to zucchini while casually talking about the love she has for food and how she tries to keep up with her healthy diet.



She concluded the video with her vibrant humor saying, “sundar, Sushil bahu ne banaya hai Zucchini ki sabji”.