Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal getting married? Here is what David Dhawan has to say

The rumour mills have been turning in B-Town since a while now regarding Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marriage plans.

And the chitchat was finally addressed by the Street Dancer 3D actor’s father and director David Dhawan who expressed his distraught regarding the circulating buzz.

While talking to IWMBuzz, the filmmaker said: “Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me.”

He brushed off the recent rumors about Varun getting married in May saying: “This latest date and venue are not true at all. Don’t believe what you read.”

He added that there is no pressure on the couple from the family and they will get hitched whenever they are pleased.

David has always been cordial with media hence he assured that the wedding would not be a sneaky one as he said, “You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up.”

For the moment Varun Dhawan has got his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. The film will be getting released on 24 January, 2020.