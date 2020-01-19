WhatsApp users face glitch as messaging app experiences outage

Messaging Application WhatsApp on Sunday evening experienced a major outage around the world, leaving people frustrated on alternative social media platforms.

Many people around the world reported having problems with the Facebook-owned messaging app earlier on Sunday; however, the company has issued a statement addressing the issue as of reporting time.

According to Down Detector, nearly 800 people reported facing problems in the messaging app, as of 6PM.

Most of the users who reported problems in WhatsApp were from Europe, while those in South Asia and South America were also hit with the outage.

Of the total issues, 75 percent pertained to connection whereas 22 percent was related to receiving messages.

This is the latest of the many outrages, with one incident in March that left users cut off for almost a whole day.