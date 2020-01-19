close
Sun Jan 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
January 19, 2020

WhatsApp users face glitch as messaging app experiences outage

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 19, 2020
According to Down Detector, nearly 800 people reported facing problems in the messaging app, as of 6PM. Photo: Reuters

Messaging Application WhatsApp on Sunday evening experienced a major outage around the world, leaving people frustrated on alternative social media platforms.

Many people around the world reported having problems with the Facebook-owned messaging app earlier on Sunday; however, the company has issued a statement addressing the issue as of reporting time.

Down Detector/Screenshot via Geo.tvW

According to Down Detector, nearly 800 people reported facing problems in the messaging app, as of 6PM.

Down Detector/Screenshot via Geo.tv

Most of the users who reported problems in WhatsApp were from Europe, while those in South Asia and South America were also hit with the outage.

Down Detector/Screenshot via Geo.tv

Of the total issues, 75 percent pertained to connection whereas 22 percent was related to receiving messages.

This is the latest of the many outrages, with one incident in March that left users cut off for almost a whole day.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech