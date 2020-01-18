Greg Page, Wiggles frontman, has heart attack during bushfire relief concert

SYDNEY: A founding member of the popular Australian children´s music group The Wiggles suffered a heart attack during a reunion concert in Sydney to raise money for victims of the country´s unprecedented bushfires, the group said Saturday.



Greg Page collapsed as he walked offstage at the end of the 90-minute show Friday night and was rushed to hospital, where he is in stable condition, the group said on Twitter.

"He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital," they wrote. "We appreciate your kind messages and concern".

Page, 48, and the three other original members of the Wiggles reunited for the sold-out, adults-only concert Friday to raise money for the Red Cross and a wildlife rescue group to help victims of the country´s months-long bushfire crisis.

A second concert had been planned for Saturday and it was unclear if the remaining members would still perform.

The Wiggles were formed in 1991 and sold millions of albums as one of Australia´s most popular music groups.

Page left the group in 2006 due to health problems but reunited with fellow members Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt briefly in 2012 before they disbanded.

Field brought in several new members who continue to perform as the new Wiggles.

News of Page´s attack prompted a flood of messages on the group´s Twitter account, many from mothers who recounted how important the Wiggles´ music had been for their children growing up.

"My kid had a stroke when he was 1 year old. None of the therapists could get him crawling or walking again. He finally started getting mobile because he was determined to get up and dance with the wiggles. My whole family will be praying," read one post.

The bushfires have claimed 28 lives and burned more than 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of land.

The blazes across the south and east of the country are also feared to have killed more than a billion animals, including many of Australia´s unique marsupials and other wildlife.

Cooler weather and heavy rains across many firegrounds since Thursday have provided badly needed relief, but the danger of new flare-ups remains, with several weeks still left in the southern summer fire season.