Eminem raps at ‘supersonic speed’ in 'Godzilla'

With a career spanning over more than two decades, it seems impossible Eminem can shock us anymore. However, Slim Shady proved with the release of his latest album that he can still impress not only with the pen but also his stupefying flow.

‘Godzilla’, a track from the new album, also features the recently-deceased Juice Wrld. Eminem raps at “supersonic speed” (a Rap God reference) with many fans claiming on social media that a Detroit native broke his ‘Rap God’ record with the rapid fire verse.

Listen closely to the song and you may hear these lyrics:

"How can I have all these fans and perspire? / Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire / And I got no plans to retire"

Eminem released his surprise album Music to be Murdered by on Friday with a mixed response. The 20-track album features guest appearances including Royce da 5’9, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey and others.

It turns out to be Eminem’s 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s Kamikaze which earned the critics’ nod. The newly released album was criticised in prompt response to one of its songs, 'Unaccommodated', in which Eminem makes an offensive reference to the 2017 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed many people.