Saif Ali Khan’s response to a possible club love triangle between sons

Times when stars are caught in a question and answer spree regarding hypothetical scenarios makes audiences day and it seems recently it was Saif Ali Khan to be on the receiving end.

On Tuesday night, at a promotional event for Jawaani Jaaneman Saif Ali Khan was asked one of the strangest, and most cringe-worthy questions to date regarding his three-year-old and 18-year-old’s love life.

His answer to the strange question however was caught the audience off guard and left them in fits of laughter. When asked what Saif would do if him and his three boys end up liking the same girl in a club, his answer was on point.

The star was quoted saying, “Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan’s role in in Jawaani Jaaneman is of a 40-year-old party boy who loves women. However, the man receives a rude awakening when he discovers the existence of a 20-year-old daughter. The character is not able to accept the fact that he has a grown up child living, due to him.

At the promotional event, Saif was also asked if he was worried about his youth fading away at one point. To this the star had the best possible response. He went onto say, “Nahi, jawaani shayad kab ki dhal gayi thi, yaar! Mujhe darr nahi lagta bilkul. (No, my youth probably faded away long ago. I am not scared at all.) In fact, I don’t have these issues. I think if you are young at heart and if you feel good, it’s fine. I don’t even really want to be very young. I mean, I don’t want to be old, but I am happy. I’m clear in my life,” the star pointed out how he will continue to work till the point where he stops receiving offers, after which point he will happily retire.