Mon Jan 13, 2020
January 14, 2020

Oscars 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Taron Egerton fail to secure nominations

LOS ANGELES: The  Oscars 2020 nominations have finally  been announced with a lot of snubs and surprises as female filmmakers once again were overlooked in the Best Director category.

The Farewell, Taron Egerton and Jennifer Lopez, who were highly expected to  get nod from the awards giving jury, failed to secure nominations in their respective categories. On the other hand, Greta Gerwig getting notably snubbed for her lauded adaptation of Little Women.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks has achieved  his first Academy Award nomination in years for his turn as Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

As expected, "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations with 11 nods including best picture and best director, while women  were surprisingly  missed to get big again.

In the history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for best director -- including Gerwig, for 2017´s "Lady Bird."

