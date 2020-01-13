Live updates: Oscar nominations 2020 – ‘Joker’ leads with 11 and ‘The Irishman’ with 10 nominees

LOS ANGELES: Todd Phillips's Joker, a dark, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday topped the Oscar nominations with 11.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood were tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

Nominations got underway Monday for the 92nd Academy Awards. The ceremony — the climax of Hollywood´s awards season — will be held on February 9.

Oscar best actor nominees



The following are the nominees for the best actor Oscar

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Oscar best actress nominees

The following are the nominees for the best actress Oscar

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Oscar best supporting actor nominees

The following are the nominees for the best supporting actor Oscar

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Oscar best supporting actress nominees

The following are the nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Kathy Bates "Richard Jewell"

Oscar best foreign language film nominees

The following are the nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (North Macedonia)

"Les Miserables" (France)

"Pain and Glory" (Spain)

"Parasite" (South Korea)

Oscar best director nominees

The following are the nominees for the best director Oscar

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Oscar best picture nominees

The following are the nominees for the best picture Oscar

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"