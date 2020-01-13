Brad Pitt casts his mind back to 1999's 'Fight Club'

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt, who has received multiple awards for his acting, has shined in some of the most successful films in Hollywood history. But some of his films could not win hearts, including 'Fight Club' - that failed to achieve success in the opening days.

Brad Pitt, during a show, reminisced about his 1999's 'Fight Club', which got off to a very inauspicious start at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, revealed that the film’s dark themes and even darker humor didn’t really sit well with the audience. It was the main reason the movie was hated by cinema-goers.



'Fight Club' - a David Fincher’s adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s controversial novel - actually did not fully entertained the audience at that time and failed to attract massive business. Even, before it had a wide release, Fight Club’s stars realized that it might not be well received.



However, it is now universally agreed that 'Fight Club' is one of the best made films of the last 25 years.

These days, Pitt seems happy to look back on the film, and can actually laugh about the fact that a lot of people hated 'Fight Club' at first. In fact, he witnessed the backlash firsthand.

