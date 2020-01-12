Saif Ali Khan snaps at fan who refuses to stop taking selfies

Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot almost instantly wins the hearts of fans around the world, however this time his dad won the spotlight due to his bad mood.



In a video posted to Instagram, Saif could be seen walking out of an airport with Kareena Kapoor at his side and Taimur Ali Khan in his arms.

The paparazzi spotted the family making their way out of the arrival gate surrounded by fans who were hoping to snag a selfie.

As the actor was trying to make his way out of the crowd, Tamiur could be heard calling out for his "Mumma", who was trying to make it out of a hoard of fans in her own way.

By the end Saif's patience could be seen wearing thin as by the end of it, he seemed to be so over the attention that he took a fan's hand and pushed it away by force.

Check out the video below:







