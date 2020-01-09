Here's why Brad Pitt thinks Quentin Tarantino needs cocaine

Brad Pitt recently took a hilarious dig at Quentin Tarantino, the director of "One Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Speaking a an award ceremony, the actor left people in fits of laughter as he jokingly called Tarantino ""the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking”.

The actor passed the remarks at The New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday where he gave a friendly introduction to the "Django" director

Page Six reported that, Pitt presented Tarantino with the award and described him as “very verbose”.

"He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking,” said he.

Brad Pitt said Tarantino “grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance" but he was a “really good heart”.