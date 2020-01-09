Here's why Brad Pitt thinks Quentin Tarantino needs cocaine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brad Pitt recently took a hilarious dig at Quentin Tarantino, the director of "One Upon a Time In Hollywood.
Speaking a an award ceremony, the actor left people in fits of laughter as he jokingly called Tarantino ""the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking”.
The actor passed the remarks at The New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday where he gave a friendly introduction to the "Django" director
Page Six reported that, Pitt presented Tarantino with the award and described him as “very verbose”.
"He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking,” said he.
Brad Pitt said Tarantino “grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance" but he was a “really good heart”.
