New Marvel leak hints at this dead Avenger’s return to the MCU: Find out who

Marvel buffs may have had an emotional year after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but fans are ready for a plethora of surprises Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has in store for them this year.



As per the latest circulating reports regarding the MCU, a new leak has suggested that an Avenger, who was supposed to remain dead, may be coming back to life in WandaVision.

And while fans may have hoped for Iron Man, Captain America or Black Widow’s return, the resurrected Avenger may be Quicksilver according to speculation after a leaked audition video started circulating online.

The leaked video shows a kid auditioning for the role of Vision and Wanda’s children in the TV series and during the audition, the kid drops an indication about his uncle.

It is pretty clear that Vision has no blood relations therefore, the kid’s uncle could be none other than Wanda aka Scarlet Witch’s brother Pietro Maximoff who died a hero in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This led to conjecture coming afloat about the possible return of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver.

However, rumour also has it that Wanda’s family in the series might not be real but a fantasy created by Doctor Strange.

Marvel fans may be trying to connect the dots for now but the real deal will be confirmed once the show rolls out in the fall of 2020.