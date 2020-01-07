Selena Gomez fights off the cold in makeup-free video of her signing albums

Selena Gomez dropped a treat for her fans once again in an adorable video of her donning a no-makeup look as she signed copies while sneezing away.



Turning to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer showed a glimpse of how she is prepping for her new album Rare which is nearing its release.

Selena started off the video by showing off her natural and casual look with no makeup as she rocked a casual attire.

After greeting her fans with a cough, the singer showed the table covered with signed copies of Rare and said: “I’m sick and I tried to redo this video 500 times.”

“My album comes out in 5 days and I’m very nervous and I’m kind of freaking out. But, I wanted to make a video to show you guys, because sometimes you don’t know really it’s true,” she adding, “Ha, story of my life,” with a chuckle.

“I just wanted to show you guys, anybody who ends up getting these, they’re signed by me and no one else,” she further added.

Her brief video came to an end after she reminded fans that only five days are left for her album to drop.

