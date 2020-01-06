Sanam Jung is elated over sister's wedding

Pakistani actor and TV personality Sanam Jung on Monday introduced her brother-in-law to the world.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared an adorable video of newly married sister and the groom in which her brother-in-law is singing to his ladylove.

"Sharing a big part of my life with you all, introducing my beautiful sister and handsome brother in law :).May their love grow stronger and stronger. Ameen," Sanam Jang captioned her post.

The video shared by the actor garnered over 100,000 likes within an hour.

Check it out here:







