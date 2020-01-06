Sanam Jung is elated over sister's wedding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor and TV personality Sanam Jung on Monday introduced her brother-in-law to the world.
Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared an adorable video of newly married sister and the groom in which her brother-in-law is singing to his ladylove.
"Sharing a big part of my life with you all, introducing my beautiful sister and handsome brother in law :).May their love grow stronger and stronger. Ameen," Sanam Jang captioned her post.
The video shared by the actor garnered over 100,000 likes within an hour.
Check it out here:
Check it out here: