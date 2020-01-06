Angelina Jolie unfazed by Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes win, heads out for shopping

Angelina Jolie was spotted heading out for a little shopping with her daughter Vivienne, while her ex-husband Brad Pitt took home the glistening trophy at the highly prestigious Golden Globes.



Brad won the Best Actor award for his commendable role in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Angelina, on the other hand, had a low-key outing with her 11-year-old daughter in Los Angeles around the same time.

The Salt star was clicked by the paparazzi wearing a long black overcoat which she paired with black jeggings and a pair of nude flats. Her long hair was kept loose and she sported sunglasses and drop earrings as she shopped away.

While the Maleficent actress was out and about, her ex-husband Brad Pitt was delivering a spectacular speech at the Golden Globes.

During his speech, the 56-year-old actor also made a joke at his love life.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating. And that would just be awkward,” he said.