Are Selena Gomez and Eminem about to work together?

Selena Gomez is seven days away from releasing her album Rare. The singer has been heightening fan's anticipations by tweeting the countdown to her new album release.

As the release date looms, fans are tweeting Selena's old photos and videos on the social networking website to express their affection towards the singer.

One of those rare videos has caught attention of music lovers worldwide, giving rise to speculations.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, Selena Gomez is seen singing My Dad's Gone Crazy, a 2002 song by rapper Eminem.

As soon as the video resurfaced online, fans of both the singers started speculating whether Selena Gomez and Eminem are going to collaborate.

The video was reportedly recorded in August 2019 and it was not immediately clear whether the rumours surrounding it have some substance.



