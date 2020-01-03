close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Are Selena Gomez and Eminem about to work together?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 03, 2020
Are Selena Gomez and Eminem about to work together? 

Selena Gomez is seven days away from releasing her album Rare.  The singer  has been heightening fan's anticipations by tweeting the countdown to her new album release.

As the release date looms,  fans are tweeting Selena's old photos and videos  on the social networking website to express their affection towards the singer.

 One of those rare   videos  has caught attention of  music lovers worldwide, giving rise to speculations.

In the video shared by a Twitter user,  Selena Gomez is seen singing    My Dad's Gone Crazy, a 2002 song by rapper Eminem.

As soon as the video resurfaced online, fans of both the singers started  speculating   whether Selena Gomez and Eminem are going to collaborate.

 The video was reportedly  recorded in  August 2019 and it was not immediately clear  whether the rumours surrounding it have  some  substance.


