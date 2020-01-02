Prince Philip attends Christmas celebrations straight out of hospital

Prince Philip upheld British royal family tradition straight out of the hospital this year, after a 'precautionary' admittance.



He was recently discharged from the hospital, after being treated for a “pre-existing condition,” according to an official statement issued by the Palace.



The statement did not go into details , however, stated that Queen Elizabeth II's husband returned to the British royal family's Sandringham in eastern England for Christmas.

Live footage from the hospital went ablaze as the Prince could be seen entering his vehicle on foot, and unaided.



In the statement, the Prince was said to have been discharged from the hospital by his doctor and currently “is now back at Sandringham.”

Prince Philip had been kept for observation in the private King Edward VII hospital, since Friday, last week. His admittance was revealed to have been only a "precautionary measure."



Buckingham Palace neither went into details regarding the nature of his aliment, nor did it specify the kind of treatment he underwent during his hospitalization.



The Prince has had a previous history of heart disease and a past bladder infection, however, much of his life has been kept under wraps, ever since he officially stepped down from public royal duties back in 2017.

The Palace confirmed that the Prince's decision at the time of his retirement was not health related and was simply a well thought through, and reflective decision in his advanced age. Prince Philip told his friends, “I've done my bit.”

He also stated, “When you get to that age, things don't work so well.”