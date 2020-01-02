Man wins the internet after rescuing cat: Watch viral video

A video of a man holding a chair made rounds on the internet and won the hearts of many.

The video circulating on Twitter shows a man wearing a crisp white attire with a cap to match can be seen holding chair up in the air.

Upon closer inspection, it is clearly visible that a tiny feline is on top of a steel ceiling, looking visibly distraught.

In the video, the man can be clearly seen, holding the chair up in the air for a few minutes while the cat bobs her head around, seemingly checking the distance from the ground.

After a few moments the cat jumps on top of the chair, and the man carefully lowers the creature down onto the ground before it jumps off, and runs away.

Check out the post below:

The man's actions are being lauded on Twitter, while another user commented on the trusting nature of the cat.



Check out the replies below:



