Mahira Khan shares unseen dance video from behind-the-scenes of ‘Superstar’

Mahira Khan dances like a dream and it is something we all can agree as another one of her dance videos surfacing on the web shows how the actor has been naturally blessed with killer dance moves.



The actor, reminiscing about the making of her movie Superstar, shared an unseen dancing clip from behind-the-scenes wherein she can be seen rehearsing for the song Noori.

Mahira, dressed in an all-white shalwar qameez, is surrounded by a group of dancers in the back, while showing how she can nail every dance form and move.

She captioned the video as, “SUPERSTAR. The film which is possibly closest to my heart.. the pain, the love and lessons it brought with it - I shall remember them all forever.”

The post also features a bunch of other photos and videos with her co-stars Bilal Ashraf, Ali Kazmi, Nadeem Baig and the other crew members of the movie.

In one picture, she can be seen sharing the frame with her director Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

Check out Mahira's post here







