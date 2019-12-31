Krishna Shroff posts adorable photos with boyfriend on Instagram, but it’s Tiger whose response got attention

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff might not have any plans to make her debut in Bollywood, but the lady surely knows how to keep herself in limelight. Krishna is reportedly enjoying vacations with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams, who is a basketball player by profession. The couple started dating this year, and looks like the duo is having fun together.

Krishna recently posted a lovely photo with boyfriend on Instagram captioned, “Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year.” While the picture surely turned the heads up, the thing that garnered the most attention was Tiger Shroff’s comment on sister’s upload, possibly inviting a desi bro-sis war on internet. Tiger commented, “Eban…poor guy”.

Well, this isn’t the first time Tiger has done this, and tried to tease her sister. The War actor previously commented on a bikini-clad photo of Krishna with a nauseated emoji. Hmm… waiting for a sibling war to start!

For the record, Krishna is three years younger than Tiger, and has clearly remarked that she has no plans to become an actor. The actor said in an interview in 2018 that “when it comes to acting, she has always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues her. She is not the one to face the camera."







