Travis Scott confesses he will ‘always’ love ex-ladylove Kylie Jenner

American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had left fans taken aback and startled when they parted ways but it appears the feelings they had for each other are still thriving.

In his latest interview with XXL, the 27-year-old rapper dished the details about his love life and where he stands now with former flame and the mother of his child, Kylie Jenner.

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” he said.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” he went on.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” he said further.

Speaking about his former relationships, Scott went on to say: “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

The couple had parted ways earlier in October following a two-year relationship and remain on cordial terms as they agreed to put their differences aside to raise their daughter Stormi.