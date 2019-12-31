Barak Obama swayed by Prateek Kuhad as he names him amongst his 2019-favourites

Indian singer Prateek Kuhad has unquestionably had a year chockfull of success and as the decade closes in, the singing sensation has received a cherry on top by none other than Barak Obama.

The former president of the United States following his New Year tradition dropped a list of all the artists that echoed throughout his 2019 and brought about melodic bliss.

Amongst the multiple names who bagged a spot was none other than the Indian singer and songwriter for his track cold/mess, as he has of late surged to the top of charts with his distinct independently-released tracks and enchanting vocal.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” Obama had tweeted.

Sharing his tweet, Kuhad appeared to be on cloud nine as he wrote: “This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama , thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."



