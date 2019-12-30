close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2019

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get closer in 2020?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have given hopes to fans of rebuilding their friendship in 2020 as both the stars were seen  enjoying good time together  in the last week of  December, 2019.

Their  rekindled  friendship is blossoming and they are  having delightful moments to strengthen their understandings.

The axes,  who separated their ways in 2005,  met again at Aniston's holiday party at her home on the eve of Christmas, adding to the bliss of their fans who always want to see them together as a happy couple. 

It is learnt that  the duo is looking to rebuild their friendship and will be coming closer in the next year.

Both the stars,  who divorced in 2005 after Pitt had started a relationship with actress Angelina Jolie, have   seemingly released to  shun the  differences and working to start a new journey ahead.

Most of their fans and  Hollywood friends  want them to reunite as Brad Pitt has  recently finalized his  divorce settlement with   Angelina Jolie.


