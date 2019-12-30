Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get closer in 2020?

LOS ANGELES: Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have given hopes to fans of rebuilding their friendship in 2020 as both the stars were seen enjoying good time together in the last week of December, 2019.

Their rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are having delightful moments to strengthen their understandings.



The axes, who separated their ways in 2005, met again at Aniston's holiday party at her home on the eve of Christmas, adding to the bliss of their fans who always want to see them together as a happy couple.

It is learnt that the duo is looking to rebuild their friendship and will be coming closer in the next year.

Both the stars, who divorced in 2005 after Pitt had started a relationship with actress Angelina Jolie, have seemingly released to shun the differences and working to start a new journey ahead.

Most of their fans and Hollywood friends want them to reunite as Brad Pitt has recently finalized his divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie.





