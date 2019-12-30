close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
December 30, 2019

Justin Bieber's indecent joke for wife Hailey shocks fans

LOS ANGELES: Justin and Hailey Bieber are very active on social media and they  never shy to share their life events with fans. Justin, in particular, loves to prank his admirers about such things.

On Saturday, Justin shared a hockey video on Instagram with the caption "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands."

Like my wife always says.... I got good hands

The pop superstar confused fans with his sexy joke about the supermodel.

Hailey Bieber took no time to respond his life partner and wrote : "fact"


