Miley Cyrus dances for beau Cody Simpson on Christmas in rib-tickling video

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s Christmas spent together had been the talk of town as the duo shot down all split rumours by spending some quality time together.



And now an inside video from their intimate Christmas celebrations from the Cyrus residence is making rounds that is leaving all fans chuckling as it shows Miley putting up a show for her beau.

The 22-year-old Aussie hunk had showed his fans and followers what his ‘Christmas entertainment’ looked like as he turned to his Instagram Stories to show his ladylove shaking a leg next to the Christmas tree, in an attempt to entertain the love of her life.

“My Christmas entertainment,” Cody had captioned the video as he could be seen letting out giggles while Miley did a hilarious dance.

Earlier on Christmas, the Wrecking Ball singer too had shared a post that got the world talking as she dropped monochrome shots of her family with the caption: “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family.”









