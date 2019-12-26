Here is what Brie Larson says about Captain Marvel sequel

Actor Brie Larson has no idea about the details of Captain Marvel sequel, one of the highly anticipated movies of MCU.

The actor who plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel was recently asked about the upcoming film during an interview with Variety ,she conceded that she is as clueless as the fans are.

Larson said she has not started working on any projects and does not know what she is going to do next.

If rumors are to be believed, the second installment of the Brie Larson-starrer will feature the role of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.



The teenage superhero has already crossed paths with Danvers during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, where all women superheroes assisted him in reaching Iron Man while shielding him from Thanos.





