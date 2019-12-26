close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2019

Here is what Brie Larson says about Captain Marvel sequel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 26, 2019

Actor Brie Larson has no idea about the details of  Captain Marvel sequel, one of the highly anticipated movies   of MCU.

The actor who plays   Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel was recently asked about the upcoming film  during an interview with  Variety ,she conceded that she is as clueless as the fans are.

Larson said she has not started working on any projects and does not know what she is going to do next. 

If rumors are to be believed, the second installment of the Brie Larson-starrer will feature the role of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The teenage superhero has already crossed paths with Danvers during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, where all women superheroes assisted him in reaching Iron Man while shielding him from Thanos.


Latest News

More From Entertainment