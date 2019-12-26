'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dies

WASHINGTON: Allee Willis, who wrote the theme song for the hit television show "Friends," has died at age 72, her partner Prudence Fenton announced Wednesday.



"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton wrote on her Instagram account in a post with a photo of Willis, referring to the 1979 hit she co-wrote for Earth, Wind and Fire.



Willis´ social media account also shared a screenshot of an article about her death along with the caption: "We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news."

Willis died Tuesday of a "cardiac event," The New York Times reported, citing her publicist.

She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. He penned "I´ll Be There For You" -- the theme for the long-running show "Friends" -- as well as several hits by Earth, Wind and Fire.

He did not know how to play music, but learned to become a songwriter by listening to rhythms coming through the walls of Motown studios in Detroit, the city in which she grew up.

She won a Grammy in 1985 for her work on the soundtrack for "Beverly Hills Cop," and was nominated for another two decades later for "The Color Purple".