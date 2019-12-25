Kim Kardashian gifts daughter North an iconic Michael Jackson jacket worth $65,000

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West just gave their daughter a very special gift on Christmas, and its none other than Michael Jackson’s iconic jacket worth $65,000.

The couple made their daughter North’s Christmas even more star-studded and magical after gifting their six-year-old a gift that most of the kids her age can only dream of having.

Kim took to Instagram to reveal the vintage item, a custom black jacket, featuring a bedazzling vine outfitted with crystals, pearls and chains and a red band around the right arm.

"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this..." Kim explained in Tuesday's video.

The reality star added, "We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life."

"And she's so grateful and so excited," said Kim.

The King of Pop wore the jacket to Taylor's 65th birthday party and a Cannes Film Festival screening of his film, Ghost, in 1997.

The beauty mogul told her fans that she and her husband won the topper at an auction, and there are photos from both events currently placed within the coat, as Kim showed in her video.



