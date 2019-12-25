Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth settle divorce as Cody Simpson split rumours quell

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsowrth had tied the knot around this time last year, but fast forward 365 days, and things are completely different from what they or any of us would have imagined.

Amidst the fiasco unleashed by the two in their respective love lives, the former flames have finally reached a divorce settlement two days after they would have marked their first wedding anniversary had their marriage lived longer than the brief eight-month period.

As per TMZ, the couple will be filing the papers on Tuesday while another grapevine over at Entertainment Tonight spilled that the process of the division of property was simplified owing to them having a prenuptial agreement.

"The couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce,” the source revealed.

The former couple, who had been in a recurrent relationship since 2009, exchanged vows last year in December but went separate ways merely eight months later in August.

Following their separation, the Wrecking Ball singer had blown up the internet with her tumultuous romance with Kaitlynn Carter, which also couldn’t last long and was followed by her on-going relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson, that is also currently weathering split rumours — which, however, were shot down.



On the other hand, The Hunger Games actor had taken some time off before he got back into the dating game and was spotted cozying up to British actor Maddison Brown in New York City. However, as things could not move forward between the two, he is now rumoured to be brewing romance with Australian model Gabriella Brooks.